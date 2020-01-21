A recently listed Fells Point rowhouse might appear ordinary on the surface. But a quirky feature inside distinguishes this unit from its neighbors.
The rowhome on the 700 block of S. Bethel St., listed for $160,000, comes complete with a deep indoor pool and platforms possibly meant for diving into it from the second and third floors. The 952-square-foot space, originally built in 1850 — according to property records — also includes one bedroom, two bathrooms, a rooftop garden and at least one fireplace.
Located in the heart of Fells Point, the home had belonged to Dimitris M. Spiliadis until December, when it entered a bank’s possession after a foreclosure.
Spiliadis is the manager and a co-owner of the neighborhood’s Black Olive restaurant, which has been owned and operated by his family for over two decades. Reached by phone Thursday, Spiliadis declined to comment. He’s credited with elevating the restaurant’s wine list with sustainable, organic and biodynamic offerings from around the world.
Online court records show that the house went into foreclosure starting in 2018 and entered an ultimately unsuccessful mediation process.
Previously, the Spiliadis family owned The Inn at the Black Olive, which went into foreclosure in 2014 after opening in 2011. Actor Woody Harrelson, whom Spiliadis met during the actor’s seven-week stay at the inn for the filming of HBO’s “Game Change,” helped purchase the inn out of foreclosure in 2014.
Baltimore real estate broker Antoine Johnson, who’s handling the Bethel Street sale on behalf of firm Powerhouse Realty, LLC, said in an email that in addition to the pool, Spiliadis installed iron staircases, a new furnace unit and a stone bench, and sought to install a glass floor on the second level that would overlook the pool. Johnson said Spiliadis remains interested in the house.
“With someone’s creative touch they can convert the house back to its original state if they choose to,” Johnson added in the email.