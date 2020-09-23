Baltimore’s Dick’s Last Resort closes after 10 years in Inner Harbor

After 10 years in the Power Plant in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Dick’s Last Resort has joined the growing list of Baltimore-area restaurants to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant and bar at 621 E. Pratt St., part of a nationwide chain known for its brash service, suffered from decreased visitors and office workers downtown in the wake of the pandemic, according to Cari Furman, spokesperson for The Cordish Companies, which manages the Power Plant. Cordish offered Dick’s Last Resort “significant rent concessions” but the restaurant and bar opted to close down, Furman said.
The news comes after Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Barnes & Noble, also formerly located at the Power Plant, closed its doors in late August after 22 years. Unlike some other Barnes & Noble locations the bookstore had done well financially before the pandemic, Furman said. Cordish also offered Barnes & Noble rent confessions.
“We are working with all our tenants committed to remaining to assist them to weather this unprecedented set of economic challenges,” Furman said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun.
Dick’s Last Resort, which served burgers, chicken, seafood and drinks, joins the Inner Harbor’s Luna Del Sea in closing due to the pandemic, along with many other restaurants in the area. Experts say that between half and 85% of restaurants could close permanently due to the coronavirus.
Deja Vu Services, an adult entertainment company that owns Dick’s Last Resort, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The Baltimore location was not on the Dick’s Last Resort corporate website as of Wednesday afternoon. The website lists nine locations, including Dallas, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, S.C.