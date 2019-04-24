Massive Dewey Beach home built by the du Pont family for sale for $11.5 million

A massive beachfront property in Dewey Beach, Del. — complete with a combined 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and six fireplaces — could be yours for $11.5 million.

The 9,957-square-foot residence — which includes both a main house and a guest house at 1 and 3 Cullen St. — sits on a .79-acre lot with a fenced-in, guarded beachfront. It also has a parking area big enough to fit as many as 15 cars. Other features include a sauna, a den, a basement, wrap-around decks, a sunroom, a formal dining room, a patio and an outdoor shower.

Originally built in 1939 by Alexis F. du Pont, the son of smokeless gunpowder inventor Francis Gurney du Pont, the lavish beach house also comes equipped with room for a pool.

Kim Hamer, the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty agent handling the listing, said the sprawling home has generated “a lot of interest” in the 28 days since it went up for sale, especially for people who want family compounds. She also said a future owner could rent the place out for weddings or other events on weekends and earn as much as a 10 percent return.

“It’s got a ton of potential,” Hamer said. “The best part is it’s away from the commercial area, the bars and restaurants, and actually closer to Rehoboth — it’s a great spot in between both.”

Hamer said while the listing price might seem high, it’s not a record for Dewey Beach residences. She attributes the cost to the amount of detail that the family included in both parts of the home, including the fireplaces, the woodwork, coffered ceilings and hardwood floors

So far, Hamer has had “two very good showings,” but the listing remained active as of Thursday.