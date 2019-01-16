Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter sells Baltimore County home for $1.4 million

Buck Showalter’s run as the Orioles manager has come to a close, and so has his time in Maryland. The veteran coach has sold his Baltimore County home for $1.4 million, records show.

He listed the Lutherville property for $1.495 million on Oct. 4 – a day after news broke that the club wouldn’t be renewing his contract following a historically bad season.

Built in 1990 but remodeled a decade ago, the two-story home sits on 1.6 acres. Hardwood floors and several windows fill the 5,579-square-foot interior, which has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Showalter purchased the home for $1.337 million in 2011, according to state records.

On the main level, there’s a sun-filled foyer, dining area, office, center-island kitchen and living room with a stone fireplace. The master suite, complete with French doors and a walk-in closet, has a fireplace as well.

The backyard is a mix of grass, trees and landscaping. A stone-paver path leads to a swimming pool, and the grounds also hold a shed and fire pit.

Linda Seidel and Carole Glick of Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. held the listing. Elaine Bierly with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the buyer.

It’s the latest real estate transaction to involve the Orioles. Longtime center fielder Adam Jones, who is now a free agent, put his Lutherville-Timonium house on the market in August — months after buying Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr.’s Reisterstown estate.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.