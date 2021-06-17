Baltimore’s Brooklyn is the southernmost neighborhood full of ‘little gems’ separated by the Patapsco River

Before Brooklyn was founded in 1853, it was a village that catered to farmers in northern Anne Arundel County. Baltimore businessmen and land owners at the Patapsco Co. began surveying the community along the sloping shores of Ferry Branch and suggested the name Brooklyn after its New York counterpart. Many of the first residents were immigrants from Germany and Poland seeking work with the chemical and shipbuilding companies, according to Concerned Citizens for a Better Brooklyn, a community group that assists the residents and small businesses in Brooklyn. From small farming villages, Brooklyn and Curtis Bay grew into important residential and industrial centers. Thousands of workers swarmed into the southern peninsula.