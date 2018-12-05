Former Station North artists building Bell Foundry sold to Baltimore apartment developers

An industrial building in Station North that once houses dozens of artists and performers before it was condemned two years ago was sold to a developer that has been upgrading old urban buildings into boutique apartments.

The Bell Foundry building at 1539 N. Calvert Street was sold to RSG Acquisitions and Zahlco Development, according to Avenue Real Estate, which brokered the deal. The sale price was $725,000.

Zahlco has been upgrading other Baltimore buildings into upscale apartments, including a parking lot on Mount Royal Avenue and a former garage on N. Calvert Street.

Representatives of the developer could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The 13,000-square-foot Bell Foundry building had hosted artists of varying backgrounds and regularly offered live performances, including by the Baltimore Rock Opera Society. But it was shuttered after a fire in Oakland, Calif., killed 36 people and city officials went inspecting Baltimore’s properties. They found safety violations and deplorable conditions at the Bell Foundry and evicted dozens of local artists who had been working and living there.

Co-owner Joseph McNeely, owner since 2006, put the building up for sale and said at the time he hoped for a redevelopment.

The building at N. Calvert and East Federal streets, is near Penn Station in the city’s Station North Arts and Entertainment District, designated in 2002 for arts work spaces, galleries and studios. There has been multiple major projects in the community by small investors and major institutions such as Maryland Institute College of Art and Johns Hopkins University.

