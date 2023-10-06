How much incentive is too much? A prominent Baltimore foundation is suing the city over a 2009 tax deal.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Appellate Court of Maryland will hear arguments Tuesday on a lawsuit that seeks to make public key financial data about a Baltimore tax break for the former Legg Mason tower in Harbor East. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

There is a 24-story office building in Harbor East where tenants pay top dollar for panoramic views of the Baltimore harbor. Seven years ago, the tower was valued at $300 million, but thanks to a deal between the developer and the city, the building has a city property tax bill equivalent to a Home Depot in East Baltimore’s Bayview.

The 2009 deal was framed as a necessary incentive to build the former Legg Mason tower at 100 International Drive, but it also meant the city waived tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Now, a prominent Baltimore philanthropy is pushing the city to reveal more of the financial information underpinning the deal and asking — was it really necessary?

The Abell Foundation sued the city in 2020, arguing the government was improperly withholding key financial data related to the deal that would shed light on its effectiveness. Last year, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge ruled against the nonprofit. The foundation appealed, and oral arguments are scheduled for Tuesday before the Appellate Court of Maryland.

The quasi-governmental agency overseeing the deal — the Baltimore Development Corp. — declined to comment for this article, citing the pending litigation.

Abell President Bob Embry said in a statement that the issue is bigger than a single tax deal: It’s how the city decides to award a variety of tax incentives.

Cities and states across the country grapple with this issue. Voters expect their leaders to balance the budget and simultaneously lure investment.

But Baltimore, which has a shrinking population, is in a tight spot. Most of the city’s major employers — hospitals and universities — are nonprofits that pay little to no tax on their real estate. Geographically small, the city is hemmed in by lower-tax counties with ready access to Baltimore’s museums, colleges, stadiums and other amenities. And Maryland’s local income tax is based on where people live, not where they work, so commuters’ tax dollars go to other municipalities.

As a result, the city has the state’s highest property tax rate, which pays about a fourth of Baltimore’s budget, roughly $1 billion annually. But high property taxes can depress property values and discourage development.

To counter that, city leaders have created a patchwork of individual deals, credits and specialized taxing districts with varying degrees of transparency. But many of these incentives are unavailable to typical Baltimore residents or business owners.

“We’ve got to stop the special deals and effectively give everyone a deal,” said Stephen Walters, a professor emeritus at Loyola University Maryland.

Walters is part of a group called Renew Baltimore that wants to cut Baltimore’s tax rate by half over the span of seven years, arguing it will spur a wave of investment.

The premise drew widespread condemnation from city leaders last year, who feared it would drain city coffers. But city officials are concerned about the current tax incentive system. Last year, a Department of Finance report found the tax credit system “highly inequitable” because credits were used disproportionately in wealthier neighborhoods with more white residents.

Mac McComas, an economist at the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business, said the city should avoid incentives for individual, large-scale developments.

“These proposals come from politically connected developers and people who are able to promise big, shiny buildings and bright futures,” McComas said, but the reality is often not what was promised.

In 2007, for instance, as the City Council debated the tax incentive for the Harbor East office tower, M.J. “Jay” Brodie, president of the Baltimore Development Corp., touted the impact on jobs. Legg Mason would move 1,100 employees — its entire Baltimore-area workforce — to the tower, he said.

But in 2008 the money management firm suffered its first quarterly loss in decades. Layoffs followed. The firm kept 450 employees in Owings Mills, moving just 550 employees to Harbor East, and continued to trim its workforce. Legg Mason was down to 250 employees in Baltimore by 2020, when Franklin Templeton acquired the firm for $4.5 billion.

McComas pointed to research from the Urban Institute that shows net job growth is more likely to come from nurturing existing small businesses than luring large corporations from other jurisdictions. Baltimore’s leaders should think of tax incentives like the stock market, he said, and sprinkle their investments throughout the city. It can be tempting to invest in a single, hot stock, but a diversified portfolio would be safer and offer better returns — even if it’s not as sexy.

“There’s always the desire to go to what’s new and what’s shinier,” McComas said. “That’s certainly been the case with Harbor East.”

The waterfront neighborhood was a blighted industrial area before H&S Properties Development Corp., led by the bread-baking Paterakis family, redeveloped it in the 1990s and 2000s, with subsidies from the city. The development included the money-green glass Legg Mason tower.

The tower opened in 2009 under a cloud of controversy. Instead of paying a normal tax bill, H&S Properties negotiated a 15-year deal to pay a much smaller amount. If the building generated a certain level of profits for its owners, a portion of that would go straight to the city.

But the threshold was never met. In 2016, H&S Properties asked the city to cancel the profit-sharing deal for a one-time payment of $1.5 million. The city agreed, allowing the Paterakis family to sell a majority stake of the building to a California firm. That deal valued the tower at about $300 million, shattering records in Baltimore’s commercial real estate market.

According to legal filings, the Abell Foundation believes the city cut a much sweeter deal for H&S Properties than needed and contends the city is legally required to provide more financial information. Harbor East Parcel-D LLC, created to own the building, accused the nonprofit in court documents of playing “Monday morning quarterback” for questioning the deal.

Justin Marlowe, a University of Chicago economist, said it’s not always possible to know whether a development needs a tax incentive, but a government can set up guidelines to make sure it gets the most bang for its buck.

Tax incentives should have clear outcomes — like creating jobs and renovating vacant buildings — and a government should claw back those incentives if those outcomes don’t happen, Marlowe said. Cities also should consider capping the total amount of tax incentives, forcing policymakers to set priorities about how to use them.

“It’s a lot easier to badly manage incentive programs than it is to manage them well,” Marlowe said.

It might make more sense for a city to invest in its aging sewer system than to award a tax break for new high-rise towers, Marlowe said, but only one of those offers a ribbon-cutting opportunity for politicians.

This ribbon-cutting phenomenon can turn politicians into cheerleaders, said Nathan Jensen, a University of Texas professor who studies economic development strategies. According to Jensen, politicians are motivated to overstate the effectiveness of tax incentives because voters reward candidates who claim they delivered big projects.

“Voters believe incentives work,” Jensen said. “This really contrasts with the academic research.”

For years, Baltimore used payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, to spur development, cutting deals on individual projects that slashed property taxes over a set period of time in return for a fixed annual payment. As of fiscal year 2021, there were six PILOTs active in the city. Under those deals, the city rebated about $8.5 million of property taxes, including $3.6 million for the former Legg Mason tower.

Most tax breaks now come in the form of credits. This year, the city is expected to waive nearly $75 million in property taxes through tax credits, up from about $25 million a decade ago. Developers can reap these benefits by preserving historic buildings, cleaning up brownfield sites, creating apartments and condos, and more.

The former Legg Mason building in Harbor East, for example, has received millions of dollars in tax relief by being located within an Enterprise Zone, a place-based tax credit intended to spur development and job creation in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Lately, Baltimore has been using tax increment financing for its most ambitious projects. Under TIF deals, the city borrows millions of dollars by selling bonds to be spent on a project’s infrastructure. The tax revenue generated by the project’s increased property value is diverted to pay back the bonds.

For Baltimore Peninsula, a sprawling South Baltimore development previously known as Port Covington, the City Council approved up to $660 million in TIF bonds, a record-setting sum. Much of the site has yet to be built, and just $148 million of the bonds have been drawn so far. In the current fiscal year, the city’s finance department expects about $25 million of property tax collections will go toward paying the debt service on the TIF bonds. This amount will balloon in future years as more bonds are drawn.

Lawrence Brown isn’t necessarily against tax incentives like TIF bonds, but only if the rest of the city can benefit, too.

“As long as you do have tax breaks, you have to be doing them in a way that’s geographically equitable,” said Brown, a Baltimore academic and author of a book on the city’s segregation called “The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America.”

Brown said tax policies have bolstered the city’s racial segregation, but they also can be used to correct racial inequality. In one chapter of his book, Brown suggested using $500 million of TIF bonds to benefit Black neighborhoods and counteract decades of disinvestment.

That’s partly the strategy outlined by Michael Moiseyev, who became the city’s finance director in October 2022. Moiseyev said he would like to see TIF bonds used in East and West Baltimore neighborhoods that have been relatively unaffected by current tax incentives.

If used correctly, TIF bonds spur projects that wouldn’t otherwise happen, Moiseyev said, so the city is not losing any existing property tax revenue. He called them a “win-win.”

Even though the city has moved away from the tax incentive strategy used to build Harbor East and the former Legg Mason tower, the Abell Foundation hasn’t dropped its lawsuit. Embry, a former city official himself, said he hopes the case against the city will set a precedent for public disclosure of all future tax incentives, encouraging residents and city leaders to take a harder look at them.

“Baltimoreans deserve to judge for themselves whether the deals public officials make on their behalf are in the public interest,” Embry said.