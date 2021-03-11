Baltimore housing market sees record February as coronavirus pandemic continues to influence activity

The Baltimore-area housing market saw another record-breaking month of buying and selling activity in February as the coronavirus pandemic continues to boost some sectors of the economy at the expense of others.
The region’s real estate market skidded to a halt during the first few months of the pandemic as uncertainty loomed large over the industry and household members sheltered in place. But by last summer, housing activity rebounded, reaching a dizzying pace that has kept its stride even as real estate inventory plummets to all-time lows.
February, usually a quiet time for the Maryland housing market, saw a record-high median sales price of $300,000 for the region, same as the month before. Median means half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.
Homes spent a median of nine days on the market, two days fewer than last month and tied for the second-lowest monthly level on record, according to data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
“Leading into the all-important spring real estate sales season, February 2021 set the stage for one of the tightest markets we’ve ever seen,” said Brian Donnellan, president and CEO at Bright MLS. “Over 2,800 homes sold across the Baltimore metro region — a new record for the month.”
Historically low mortgage interest rates, scarce housing supply and a collective desire for more leisure and work space at home have all contributed to the housing boom during the public health crisis. Consumers — particularly those who have maintained steady incomes, changed their spending habits or benefited from the federal stimulus funds — have snapped up available properties, often in bidding wars.
But the inventory shortages — down to a new low of just 0.72 month’s supply at the current selling pace — mean that those on the entry-level side of the housing market might have difficulty purchasing a home. It might also create less incentive for builders to invest in affordable housing, an already hard-to-come-by commodity in Baltimore and other areas.
The region has experienced sales growth in attached homes, which usually sell for cheaper than their detached counterparts.
Sales prices for townhouses reached a median of $240,000, an increase of 19.2% compared to last February, according to MLS. Condos saw median price points of $225,000, up from $215,000 in February 2020.
Some areas saw different median days on the market than others. Properties in Howard and Harford counties sold in a median of six days, down from 21 days and 26 days a year ago, respectively. Homes in Anne Arundel and Carroll counties sold in a median of seven days, down from 27 days and 43 days in February 2020.
Some neighborhoods and towns dipped even lower: Attached homes in Columbia, Bel Air, Hanover and Sykesville spent a median of five days on the market. In Randallstown, homes sold in a median of just three days.
Homes in Baltimore City took a median of 22 days on the market to sell, which matches last February’s median. But 740 units in the city sold in February, up more than 36% from last year. Townhomes made up more than 75% of all the city’s sales, according to MLS.
In the spring selling season, new listings typically improve 10%-15% from February, according to MLS. However, ongoing market conditions could limit growth.