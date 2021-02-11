Baltimore-area housing market sees record January as coronavirus pandemic continues to push sales

Despite the limited supply of available property, the month of January had more closed sales than at any other January in a decade, at 2,894, more than 15% higher than the same month last year. Median sales prices also shattered previous January highs at $300,000, down 2% from December but more than 16% higher than January 2020, according to data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.