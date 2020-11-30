New development team named for mixed-use project on Baltimore’s ‘Superblock’

Baltimore’s once thriving retail district will get a second chance at life as a newly formed development team works to revive the long dormant properties into a modernized commercial, residential and retail strip.
Dubbed the “Superblock,” the parcels — bound by Lexington, Howard and Fayette streets and Park Avenue — are poised to be sold to Westside Partners LLC, a design team comprised of four firms tasked with redeveloping downtown’s former five-and-dime store district.
The sale of more than a dozen of the properties to the team for $4.5 million is on Wednesday’s agenda for Baltimore’s spending board.
Located at the geographic heart of Baltimore, the district could create a “bridge” between the Central Business District, Mount Vernon and the city’s west side, said Kimberly Clark, executive vice president of the Baltimore Development Corp., which has been soliciting bids for the properties.
The proposed project, called the Compass, seeks to both preserve and rebuild the district’s character, Clark said, and will be done incrementally, phasing in market-rate multifamily living, an entertainment venue, workspace, a grocery store, small businesses and a hotel.
“It’s so exciting, for me, to see something significant happening here,” said Clark, adding that past attempts to address the Superblock have stalled and languished over the years. “We’re solidifying the fact that this can be considered a true neighborhood.”
Preservationist groups have challenged past proposals, and the BDC has considered several separate plans over the years, including subdividing the Superblock. In 2018, Baltimore’s Planning Commission voted to formally designate two historic districts in the area: the Howard Street Commercial Historic District and the Five and Dime Historic District. The move protects the properties in the district from major upheaval or destruction and also qualifies developers for certain tax credits.
It’s also situated in the existing Bromo Arts District, which makes it eligible for further credits and subsidies.
The BDC selected the four firms — Landmark Partners, Vitruvius Co., Partnered and Mayson Dixon — following a call for proposals in March 2019. The group has partnered with Gensler, a design and architecture company currently also working on the redevelopment of Penn Station, and Cohere, a creative agency that specializes in neighborhood-focused development.
The plan calls for adaptive reuse of most of each block, though new construction can be integrated, the four partners said in a news release.
Chris Janian, president of Vitruvius, said the partners share a belief in the city’s “potential.”
“We want to revive what was once the most active commercial and shopping neighborhood in the city,” Janian said in a statement. But, he added, “it has to be done thoughtfully.”
The team also will focus on keeping current residents and tenants engaged with the finished project, said Jayson Williams, CEO of Mayson-Dixon.
“We look forward to bringing the career-expanding and equity-building opportunities that Baltimore City deserves,” he said in a statement.
The parcel will complement plans for a new, state-of-the-art entertainment venue at the site of what is now the Royal Farms Arena, another project being steered by the BDC that began its search for developers last week.
The Superblock redevelopment will round out the redesign of the historic Lexington Market a few blocks away, another layer of the area’s historic fabric. It’s also located close to the Walters Art Museum and the Hippodrome Theatre.
The team does not yet have a development timeline, but hopes to complete its design plan by the end of this year, according to the release.