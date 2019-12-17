A sprawling Baltimore County residence, once home to Emmy Award-winning “Lost” actor Terry O’Quinn, is listed for $835,000.
The 7,054 square-foot home, situated on 6.41 acres of land near Liberty Reservoir in Reisterstown, features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, an art studio, a finished basement, a fitness room, a chef’s kitchen and a breakfast nook. Large windows provide scenic views of the surrounding land and a bevy of natural light.
The home was “built by and befitting of a Hollywood star,” according to the listing.
O’Quinn, who starred as John Locke on “Lost,” lived in the home for about 10 years, property records show, before selling it in 2010 for $995,000. Built in 1996, the cottage-style house with a stucco exterior also includes three fireplaces and a garage.
Michael Yerman, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty agent handling the listing, said the current homeowners are seeking to downsize now that their children have grown. Ideal buyers, he said, will use the space to entertain.
“The first floor is just a great layout and flows terrifically,” he said. “And you have complete privacy in the back.”
Though the house has been on the market for slightly more than three months, Yerman said he’s confident the house will sell, though perhaps at a lower price point.
“It was built to be a retreat,” he added. “It entertains beautifully.”