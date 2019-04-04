Amtrak strikes deal to redevelop Penn Station with Baltimore developers, investing $90 million

Amtrak has agreed to invest $90 million and work with developers to overhaul the historic Baltimore Penn Station.

The national railroad announced Thursday that it signed a master development agreement with Penn Station Partners to redevelop the century-old station, including expanding and modernizing the station to accommodate passenger growth.

“Amtrak seeks to transform central Baltimore into a premier regional transportation hub that will provide new amenities and transit connections,” said Richard Anderson, Amtrak’s president and CEO, in the announcement.

Planning has been underway since January 2018, when Amtrack picked Penn Station Partners, led by Beatty Development Group and Cross Street Partners, to develop the area into a transportation hub centered around the historic station.

Preliminary plans presented last summer include adding apartments, offices and retail space on properties surrounding the station, a plan expected to lead to more than 1.6 million square feet of residential, retail and office development in a 5-acre area around the station.

The agreement represents “the next critical step toward ensuring that Penn Station can finally achieve its full potential — and I am thrilled to learn that Amtrak will be committing significant capital to support revitalization of this Baltimore landmark,” said Rep. Elijah E. Cummings in the announcement.

The Democratic congressman from Baltimore said he would work closely with Amtrak, Penn Station Partners and the community “to ensure that this project reflects our local priorities, creates opportunities for local minority- and women-owned businesses, and enables Penn Station to be both an inviting gateway and an economic engine for our City.”

Amtrak and the developers are working on a plan for the station and surrounding Amtrak properties.

This story will be updated.

