Upton, along with several other West Baltimore neighborhoods, has been highlighted as a funding priority for the city, as an area that features fine architecture as well as an active black community presence. State officials designated much of Upton and neighboring areas last year as part of Maryland’s first Black Arts & Entertainment District, which qualifies the area for tax breaks to help draw creatives, businesses and other resources to invest there and ease the crime and blight associated with the once-bustling Pennsylvania Avenue.