The impressive, $3.55 million Baltimore County mansion once home to Baltimore Orioles stars Cal Ripken and Adam Jones is back on the market after less than six months since the settlement. The new owners are asking for $4,250,000.
The gated, 21,890 square foot home on Dover Road, complete with six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and an eight-car garage, was sold in May to an entity listed as Milden LLC, property records show. It was not immediately clear what motivated the buyers to sell.
Originally built in 1987, the sprawling Worthington Valley abode also features an indoor basketball court, putting green, outdoor pool, pool house, three fireplaces and a heated dog kennel. The former Orioles likely made use of the property’s regulation baseball diamond, gym, locker room, batting cage and hydrotherapy shower room. The property is situated on more than 24 acres.
Ripken bought the land in 1984 and lived there until 2018 before selling it to Jones, who purchased the property for $3.465 million.
Jones and his family lived there less than a year after settling. He entered free agency after the end of the Orioles’ 2018 season and signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in March.
Listing agent Karen Hubble Bisbee, of Long & Foster Real Estate, was not immediately available to comment. In May, Bisbee said the buyers were “not in baseball.”
The home has been on the market for about a month, according to online listings.