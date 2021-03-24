Hot property: You don’t have to leave Baltimore County for the luxury of a French countryside mansion

Unique features: Listing agent Heidi Krauss calls 1307 Walnut Hill Lane, “a sublime sanctuary.” But this Ruxton mansion on 1.9 acres could just as easily be a passport with a one-way ticket to French countryside. “I get uplifted every time I show it,” Krauss says. For the Francophiles, this 8,000-square foot property features imported antique mantels, four sets of French doors, a log-and-stone open air room (by a fireplace) and a wine cellar, along with distinctive European accents. For those with a more modern taste, revel in the industrial bunker style home theater, game room, gym, pool, heated three-car garage or custom Steam Punk wood and steal doors. “An oasis to be relished,” Krauss continues. “There is nothing else like it. The art of uniting human and home.”