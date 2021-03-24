xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hot property: You don’t have to leave Baltimore County for the luxury of a French countryside mansion

Nick DiMarco
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 24, 2021 1:26 PM

Location: 1307 Walnut Hill Lane, Baltimore, MD 21204

List Price: $3,722,585

Advertisement

Year Built: 2000

Real Estate Agent: Heidi Krauss, Krauss Real Property Brokerage

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last Sold: March 15, 2019, $2,175,000

Property Size: 8,185 square feet, seven beds, six baths.

Unique features: Listing agent Heidi Krauss calls 1307 Walnut Hill Lane, “a sublime sanctuary.” But this Ruxton mansion on 1.9 acres could just as easily be a passport with a one-way ticket to French countryside. “I get uplifted every time I show it,” Krauss says. For the Francophiles, this 8,000-square foot property features imported antique mantels, four sets of French doors, a log-and-stone open air room (by a fireplace) and a wine cellar, along with distinctive European accents. For those with a more modern taste, revel in the industrial bunker style home theater, game room, gym, pool, heated three-car garage or custom Steam Punk wood and steal doors. “An oasis to be relished,” Krauss continues. “There is nothing else like it. The art of uniting human and home.”

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement