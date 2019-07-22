11 quirky and eccentric Baltimore-area homes worth the daydream

Just as there’s a seemingly infinite number of interesting people to talk to in Baltimore, so too is there an endless number of unique homes that can tempt even the most situated property owner.
The city’s distinguished historical areas, personality-driven neighborhoods and arts-focused communities provide ample real estate options for every imaginable opportunity or venture. From Victorian-style mansions to colonial-style town houses, there’s no shortage of places to tour, photos to take and views to behold.
Whether you’re in the market for a new home or content to let the mind wander into the realm of possibility, these Baltimore-area homes recently listed for sale will leave you inspired.