Signaling conflict ahead, Baltimore historic preservation commission denies approval to Clipper Mill apartment building plans

The commission for historical and architectural preservation, also known as CHAP, reviewed plans on Tuesday to add the five-story apartment building with an estimated 50 residential units, the latest in a series of proposals to increase the volume of housing in the Woodberry neighborhood. Woodberry Two’s ground floor would have included a leasing office, bike storage, shared amenity areas, a restroom, and space for a café, according to CHAP’s staff report of the 3535 Clipper Mill building, which would be located at the site of what is currently a metal warehouse.