Top tax bills in Baltimore City
The homes and commercial properties with the biggest property-tax bills in Baltimore are largely within walking distance of each other, with most clustered downtown and around the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Sun analyzed city records to rank the properties with the most taxes — after accounting for any breaks — for the tax year that ends June 30. By way of comparison: The taxes on a city home that's assessed at $100,000 come to $2,268. Read more of The Sun's analysis here.
