Maria and Rosario Di Marco, of Ellicott City, stand at the front of their vacation home in Lewes, Del.

The master bedroom in the vacation home of the Di Marco family.

The Di Marcos of Ellicott City transformed a dilapidated beach house in Lewes, Del., into a dream retreat. "I like to call our dream home the 'Cinderella Dream Home,' because, just as Cinderella's rags morphed to a beautiful ball gown, so did our home," said Maria Di Marco.