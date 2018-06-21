Finding an affordable apartment is hardest in these 10 states, according to a new report
A new report that examines the cost to rent an apartment shows that Maryland is one of the toughest markets in the country to find an affordable apartment.
The problem isn’t confined to Maryland, however — there is nowhere in the country where someone working a full-time minimum-wage job could afford to rent a modest two-bedroom apartment.
