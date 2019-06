The gas-fired fireplace in the front drawing room has flower garland motifs adorning the mantel and tiles, and is one of seven fireplaces in the house.

What started out two years ago as a search for a new home that would accommodate studio space for artist Tendai Johnson ended up as a 'labor of love.' Despite a host of renovation projects, the three-story townhouse in Baltimore's Reservoir Hill neighborhood is proving the perfect spot for him and his family.