Pictures: Top 10 U.S. cities for bachelors

Getty Images

What Rent.com had to say: "Washington, D.C., is the place to be for ambitious single men! The regions exciting cultural attractions and entertainment are bound to inspire memorable dates, which arent too tough to come by considering that single women outnumber single men. When the bustle of Capitol Hill winds down, enjoy D.C. after dark at a jazz club like Bohemian Caverns or cocktails at the Metropolitain Champagne Bar."