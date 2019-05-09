Pictures: Top 10 U.S. cities for bachelors
Rent.com released a survey of bachelors which asked them about their habits and attitudes toward apartments. Here are a few of their findings: • 46 percent of single adult men under age 25 live rent-free with family or friends. • 45 percent of bachelors seek single women as neighbors. • Nearly two in five single men spend between 25 percent and 50 percent of their monthly income on rent. • 5 percent of bachelors surveyed hire a cleaning service to spruce up their apartments. Another 5 percent admit they invite over their mothers to help with the cleaning. The survey also ranked the top 10 cities for single men. Check out what the survey said about each place. Talk about bachelor renting habits on The Real Estate Wonk blog
