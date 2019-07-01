Baltimore's arena — and proposals for it — through the years

City officials and business people have been discussing how to replace the aging, cramped Royal Farms Arena for at least 20 years with little progress.

On Friday, city and state leaders concluded that a plan to build a replacement on the site of the Baltimore Convention Center is too ambitious and complicated to be realistic.

A few years ago, developers David Cordish and the Paterakis family suggested a gleaming new arena on Piers 5 and 6 on the Inner Harbor. In April, the developers behind Port Covington said a few operators have approached them about building one in their South Baltimore project.

Through it all, the old arena continues to host sporting events, concerts, rallies and other events. Here's a look at the various iterations of the arena, and the proposals for it, through the years.