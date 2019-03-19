Perdue Farms' president of prepared foods leaves the Salisbury-based poultry giant

The head of Perdue Farms’ prepared foods division is leaving the Salisbury-based poultry company, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Steve Evans, president of Prepared Foods at Perdue, is resigning to pursue other opportunities, said the spokeswoman, Andrea Staub.

The Salisbury-based poultry giant did not announce Evans’ resignation.

Perdue CEO Randy Day will take on the additional responsibility for the prepared foods business in the interim, Staub said.

Evans rejoined Perdue in May 2016 after serving as CEO of Allen Harim Foods, a Seaford, Del.-based unit of South Korea’s Harim Corp., since 2013. Before that, he had worked for Perdue since 1985, where he had become senior vice president of sales and supply chain.

