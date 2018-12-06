Glen Burnie flooring distributor names Hoy Lanning Jr. president

J.J. Haines & Co., a large Glen Burnie-based flooring distributor, has promoted Hoy Lanning Jr., to president and CEO.

Lanning has held multiple senior positions at Haines over the past few years, most recently as executive vice president-business development at the firm, which distributes everything from hardwood to carpeting.

Hoy joined Haines in 2014 when it acquired CMH Space Flooring Products, where he served as president and CEO. Lanning had been at CMH since 1991, starting as general manager.

Founded in 1874, J.J. Haines serves much of the Northeast and Southeast as well as the MidAtlantic.

“Hoy brings a wealth of industry knowledge as a senior-level executive with both Haines and CMH,” said Pierce B. Dunn, chairman of the Haines’s board. “We are confident he will lead Haines in a manner consistent with our vision, core values and 144-year heritage of excellence.”

Lanning recently was recognized with a lifetime achievement award from the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors, where he is a past president.