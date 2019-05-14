Greene Turtle taps Famous Dave's executive to lead expansion

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, a Columbia-based casual restaurant chain, has named a former Famous Dave’s executive to lead the company in its next phase of growth.

Geovannie “Geo” Concepcion, former chief operating officer of Minneapolis-based Famous Dave’s, will step in as president and CEO, the Greene Turtle’s board announced Tuesday.

Greene Turtle, which started with one location on the boardwalk in Ocean City in 1976, now operates 44 restaurants in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Concepcion will take over for CEO Bob Barry, who is stepping down but will remain a shareholder. Plans include expanding Greene Turtle’s footprint and improving its bottom line, Concepcion said. The chain has a sports focus with a menu featuring local ingredients and Maryland-based crab dishes.

“This is a brand that has enjoyed widespread recognition and allegiance across generations of families, friends and sports fans for more than 40 years,” Concepcion said. “We have a great foundation to build on.”

At Famous Dave’s, Concepcion oversaw company and franchise operations, marketing, information technology, culinary, franchise sales and training and helped boost same-store sales at company-owned locations for six straight quarters. He worked to increase online ordering, refresh the brand and launch three new prototypes.

“His track record will prove incredibly valuable,” the Greene Turtle’s board said in a statement.