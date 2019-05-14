Greater Baltimore Committee honors Scalea and Mohler, launches review of city ethics and arena options

The Greater Baltimore Committee recognized Dr. Thomas Scalea and Donald Mohler with its top awards Monday night at the business and civic group’s annual meeting.

Scalea, the physician-in-chief at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center, received the GBC’s Regional Visionary Award. The group cited his many contributions to the city and medicine, including the Stop the Bleed program.

Mohler received the Walter Sondheim Public Service Award for his years of service to Baltimore County, most recently as county executive after the sudden death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz last year. The GBC noted his long career in county government and in Baltimore County Public Schools.

Paul A. Tiburzi, the GBC board chair and senior partner at DLA Piper, said the group has assembled a committee chaired by Charles O. Monk II to examine city government ethics reform in the wake of Catherine Pugh’s resignation as mayor amid federal and state investigations of her book sales to entities with business before the city and state. Monk is a partner at the law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr.

Tiburzi also noted that another committee chaired by Bill McCarthy, the executive director of Catholic Charities, was looking at options for renovating, expanding or replacing the aging Baltimore Arena.