Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore names Michelle Whelley CEO

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore has appointed economic development specialist Michele L. Whelley as its new CEO.

Whelley, who has held leadership roles with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Baltimore Development Corp., will succeed Bill Jones, a real estate and government relations adviser who has served as interim CEO since June. The alliance also appointed Sharon K. Markley Schreiber as chief operating officer.

Both will start Monday.

“We spent months searching for the right talent to drive the initiatives of the EAGB and are fortunate to have landed the experience and acumen we were looking for in Michele and Sharon,” said Rick Kohr, alliance board chair, in an announcement Monday.

Whelley, who is well known in the region’s business community, will focus on marketing the Greater Baltimore region to foster economic growth. She has been CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, the founding CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of New Haven, CEO of the Downtown Partnership and executive vice president of the BDC. She also served as a consultant for Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions and private sector development companies and staffed an economic development practice at real estate brokerage Colliers Pinkard.

Her most recent work included consulting for organizations such as Howard Hughes Corp., Baltimore Integration Partnership, Southern Management Corp., Network Rail Consulting Inc. and Betamore.

Schreiber, the new COO, will oversee day-to-day operations and focus on support for marketing efforts. She served as the alliance’s executive vice president from 2016 to 1017, then became director of education and innovation for the Maryland Department of Commerce, where she worked with colleges and universities to help attract businesses and help them grow.

The public-private alliance works with regional business executives, government officials and higher education leaders to help retain and develop businesses and create jobs and new investment in the region.

