Baltimore's CFG Community Bank names new president and CEO

CFG Community Bank, a Baltimore community bank with offices in Fells Point, Annapolis and Lutherville, has promoted William C. Wiedel Jr. to president and CEO.

Wiedel, who has been with CFG Community Bank since 2012, had been its executive vice president and chief financial officer. He led the bank’s recent effort to restructure to cut $2 million and to return the bank to profitability.

“Bill was the natural choice as our new president and CEO,” said Jack Dwyer, sole owner of CFG Community Bank, in a statement. “He successfully led two debt offerings totaling $75 million and his expertise producing the best solutions to help clients and our team be the most profitable and efficient is unparalleled. Combined with his incredible banking and accounting background and knack for problem solving, we are excited to have him in this new role as our bank continues to grow.”

CFG was formed in 2009 after Dwyer’s Capital Funding Group acquired AmericasBank, a small Maryland bank hit hard by mortgage-lending losses in the housing crunch. AmericasBank traced its roots to 1927 when La Corona Building and Loan Association was formed to meet the financial needs of Highlandtown and East Baltimore residents.

CFG serves the Mid-Atlantic business community and national healthcare market with commercial, personal and online banking services.

“I am very excited for my new role at CFG Community Bank,” Wiedel said in a statement. “We have an entrepreneurial culture in a highly regulated environment. I’m looking to encourage this entrepreneurial spirit while fully respecting the bank regulations. We have considerable lending capacity and are growing our local lending team to take full advantage.”

A graduate of Loyola College, Wiedel worked for Patapsco Bank as chief financial officer prior to joining CFG. Before that he worked at Provident Bank of Maryland, Provident Mortgage Corp. and Ernst and Young.