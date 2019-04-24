T. Rowe Price earnings rise as market rebounds

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. reported Wednesday morning that its earnings rose 13% in the quarter ended March 31 amid a turnaround in the markets.

The Baltimore-based money management firm said it made $512.6 million in the January-to-March period, up from $453.7 million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose 18% to $2.09 each in the latest quarter from $1.77 a year ago.

"The first quarter saw a strong recovery in the markets and investors partially returning from the sidelines after the volatility in December,” said William J. Stromberg, T. Rowe’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Against this backdrop, we continued to deliver solid investment performance and financial results.

“Strong recoveries in global stocks and bonds helped our assets under management grow to $1.082 trillion in the first quarter of 2019,” he added.

T. Rowe reported that revenue was essentially flat at nearly $1.33 billion.

The firm said its adjusted earnings per share — better reflecting the earnings of its core business — were $1.87 a share, which exceeded analysts consensus expectations compiled by Zack’s Investment Research of $1.63 a share.