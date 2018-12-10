Bus drivers sue MTA, claiming agency has denied them overtime pay since October 2015

Six bus drivers are suing the Maryland Transit Administration in federal court, claiming they have been denied overtime pay since October 2015.

The drivers say their class-action suit, initially filed in in Baltimore City Circuit Court late last month, could apply to as many as 200 current drivers. The state moved the case to the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on Monday.

Each driver is seeking more than $75,000, and they are collectively seeking a court order to require the MTA to pay overtime as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“The MTA has repeatedly failed to pay overtime to its operators and continues to pay hours in excess of forty (40) hours at an operator/s regular straight time,” the lawsuit says. “The MTA’s failure to pay overtime earned by the Plaintiffs and the members of the class was in bad faith and was not the result of a bona fide dispute.”

The MTA said Monday it cannot comment on matters in litigation.

David McClure, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1300, which represents the MTA’s bus, metro and light rail drivers, said the union was not part of the lawsuit.

“We have no knowledge of the lawsuit,” he said. “We’re looking into it.”

The attorney representing the drivers, James M. Ray II of the Baltimore firm Mallon & McCool, did not respond to a request for comment Monday. The six drivers are Joseph Johnson, John C. Poteat, Lynette Everett, Lamont D. Jackson, Marshall E. Gwynn and Erika Bannister.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake.

