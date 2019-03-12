Walmart's Maryland workers will share nearly $2 million in bonuses

Walmart’s Maryland workers will share nearly $2 million in cash bonuses, thanks to a strong end-of-year performance for the mass discounter, the company said.

Bonuses for its 18,200 employees in Maryland are part of nearly $207 million the retailer doled out in March 7 paychecks to 912,000 U.S. workers. Walmart reported comparable store sales growth of 4.2 percent in the last three months of the fiscal year.

Quarterly bonuses for full- and part-time workers are part of an incentive plan tied to sales and customer service goals.

“Our associates are continuously growing and learning, embracing technological innovations and educational opportunities to raise the stakes and truly create a great shopping experience for our customers here in Maryland,” said Jason Leisenring, Walmart’s regional general manager, in an announcement.

The retailer awarded nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses during the last fiscal year, including more than $7.7 million given to employees in Maryland, where Walmart operates 60 stores.

