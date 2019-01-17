Verizon wants to hire 60 after Jan. 24 event at Hanover call center

Verizon will hold a job information event Jan. 24 at its Hanover call center as it looks to hire 60 for its customer service team there.

The telecommunications giant will conduct three 90-minute sessions starting at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for interested candidates to learn about career opportunities and tour the center.

The starting pay is $19.56 an hour, a Verizon spokesman said.

Verizon said it was looking for job candidates who enjoy working with people, are strong multi-taskers and have solid technical skills. It prefers a bachelor's degree or years of work experience.

New hires are eligible for benefits that include a 401(k) savings plan with matching contributions from Verizon; medical, vision and dental insurance beginning the first day of employment; and up to $8,000 in annual tuition assistance.

For more information and to RSVP for the event, go to events.indeed.com/event/6799.