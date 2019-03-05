Trucking firm closes and lays off 233 in Maryland, including 59 in Baltimore

New England Motor Freight, a trucking firm that is liquidating its operations, closed three facilities in Maryland last month — in Baltimore, Hagerstown and Northeast — and laid off 233 workers statewide.

The company filed notices for the closures with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation that those workers were laid off on Feb. 15.

Headquartered in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the trucking company filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month in an effort to wind down its operation, according to a statement on its website.

The company, also known as NEMF, has offered less-than-truckload delivery services throughout the northeastern United States for decades.

“We have worked hard to explore options for New England Motor Freight, but the macro-economic factors confronting this industry are significant,” said Vincent Colistra, a senior managing director with Phoenix Management Services and NEMF’s chief restructuring officer, in a statement.

NEMF is laying off 59 at its Baltimore facility off Joh Avenue in Violetville, 81 in Northeast and 93 in Hagerstown.

After the company filed bankruptcy and began closing facilities, workers sued alleging they weren’t offered proper notice of the closures under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The company reached a settlement with workers last week, agreeing to pay 2,500 workers 20 percent more in severance, according to a report in The Morning Call of Allentown, Pennsylvania.