Background investigation firm to cut 344 jobs at Hanover facility

Omniplex World Services, a firm that provides background investigation services to the federal government, plans to lay off 344 people at its Hanover office by May.

The company, a unit of Constellis, a Reston, Virginia-based security services firm, notified the the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation that those workers would be laid off April 30.

A representative for Constellis did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

As recently as last week, Omniplex posted a job listing for contract background investigators in Anne Arundel County on the LinkedIn website.

In addition to background investigations for federal employment, Omniplex provides security services including armed and unarmed security to the federal government, particularly the intelligence community and Department of Homeland Security, according to its website.

Constellis acquired Omniplex in August 2017 to expand its security services work with the federal government. At the time, Omniplex reportedly employed about 3,800 people.