Lifebridge CEO Neil Meltzer named industrialist of the year by Baltimore Museum of Inustry

Neil Meltzer, the president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, was honored Wednesday as the 2019 William Donald Schaefer Industrialist of the Year by the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Meltzer has been the top executive at the Baltimore-based Lifebridge hospital network since 2013, leading its effort to become an integrated health system. Lifebridge includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital and Carroll Hospital in Westminster and it recently acquired Bon Secours Hospital in West Baltimore.

“Neil’s commitment to the health and well-being of Baltimore’s residents is second to none,” said Anita Kassof, executive director of the Baltimore Museum of Industry, in a statement. “LifeBridge’s recent acquisition of Bon Secours Hospital is a great example of his innovative approach to care delivery and dedication to providing service in areas with major health disparities. He truly exemplifies the spirit in which our Industrialist of the Year award was established.”

The museum’s industrialist of the year honor is named for the city’s former mayor and recognizes and celebrates visionary business leaders. Past honorees include Under Armour’s Kevin Plank, former congresswoman Helen Delich Bentley, BGE’s Calvin G. Butler Jr. and, last year, Howard Bank’s Mary Ann Scully.

Meltzer joined Sinai as vice president of operations in 1988, and became Sinai’s president and chief operating officer in 2008. He serves on the boards of the Greater Baltimore Committee, Notre Dame of Maryland University, the Maryland Hospital Association, the Hippodrome Foundation, and Everyman Theatre.