Lids will hire up to 50 seasonal workers for Baltimore mall stores

Hat retailer Lids plans to hire 40 to 50 workers to staff mall stores in the Baltimore area, the company said Tuesday.

The chain is hiring more than 3,500 new employees nationwide — a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

Jobs are available for stores at Mondawmin Mall, Eastpoint Mall, Towson Town Center, White Marsh Mall, Arundel Mills, The Mall in Columbia, Westfield Annapolis mall and Harford Mall.

Company representatives will be conducting interviews during a hiring event Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants are asked to bring their resume to any Lids or Locker Room by Lids store. They also can apply online through the LIDS career page.

The chain says it offers competitive wages, which vary by market and position, bonuses and employee discounts.

