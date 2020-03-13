Baltimore hotel workers reach agreement with Hilton and Hyatt Regency for $15 hourly wage

Baltimore hotel workers have reached agreements with Hilton and Hyatt Regency that will boost wages to $15 an hour this year for the lowest paid workers.
Workers at Hilton Baltimore ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that increases all non-tipped employees’ wages by $1.66 an hour by Dec. 1, the union representing workers said Wednesday. That increase brings the lowest paid job classifications to $15 an hour, Unite Here Local 7 said.
Workers had reached a similar agreement in October with Hyatt Regency Baltimore.
Baltimore Marriott Waterfront workers who won union representation in May have been in negotiations on a first contract with the hotel since June 5, Unite Here said. Marriott workers and other Local 7 members demonstrated Thursday afternoon at the Harbor East hotel to call for maintaining eligibility for health insurance benefits.
Unite Here represents 300 workers at Hilton, 160 at Hyatt and 150 at Marriott.