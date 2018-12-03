See the Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region in 2018
FedEx hiring in Towson for seasonal workers for York, Pa. facility

Meredith Cohn
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

FedEx Supply Chain is holding a job fair Monday and Tuesday in Towson in hopes of signing on 500 people for full-time seasonal jobs — in York, Pa.

Perhaps reflecting low-unemployment and tight competition, the shipping company said it will bus workers to the facility in York, pay $16.40 an hour and provide $500 sign-on bonuses.

The positions are available in December, with a mandatory orientation on Wednesday at the Towson Sheraton. Shifts are 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday or Wednesday to Sunday.

Applicants much be 18 years old and submit to a criminal background check, but there are no educational requirements.

