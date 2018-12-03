FedEx hiring in Towson for seasonal workers for York, Pa. facility

FedEx Supply Chain is holding a job fair Monday and Tuesday in Towson in hopes of signing on 500 people for full-time seasonal jobs — in York, Pa.

Perhaps reflecting low-unemployment and tight competition, the shipping company said it will bus workers to the facility in York, pay $16.40 an hour and provide $500 sign-on bonuses.

The positions are available in December, with a mandatory orientation on Wednesday at the Towson Sheraton. Shifts are 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday or Wednesday to Sunday.

Applicants much be 18 years old and submit to a criminal background check, but there are no educational requirements.

