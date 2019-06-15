Cash registers fail at Target stores across the country on Saturday, Chicago stores as of mid-afternoon up and running

Cash registers at Target stores across the country shut down on Saturday, frustrating shoppers with full carts and sending them to social media to vent frustrations, but stores in several city of Chicago neighborhoods appear to be unaffected as of mid-afternoon.

As of 2:30 CDT, service had not been restored and shoppers were generally unable to buy goods at the mega-retailer. Social media users reported employees at some Target stores were entering information by hand in order to facilitate purchases.

It is not clear how many Target stores are experiencing problems. A Chicago Tribune reporter found no issues at the Target location at State and Madison Streets in Chicago around 3 p.m.

Staffers at four other Chicago locations in the Old Town, Streeterville, Lincoln Park and South Loop neighborhoods also reported their registers were up and working as of about 3:30 p.m.

Registers have been reported down in Minnesota, suburban Chicago, California and Iowa.

Target acknowledged the problem Saturday afternoon, tweeting, "We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible."

The hashtag #targetdown quickly began trending as shoppers voiced frustration, with several tweeting pictures of full carts stalled at the moment of purchase. Twitter users reported that Starbucks in numerous Target stores were handing out free drinks to customers.

The company experienced a similar systems glitch exactly five years ago: Registers went down for several hours on June 15, 2014, according to the Washington Post.

