Zoom says it’s fixed problem behind massive outages

The popular videoconferencing platform Zoom experienced widespread outages Monday, the first day of school for many students nationwide, with users unable to join calls.
The company said that it began receiving reports of disruptions around 9 a.m. Eastern time. It resolved the issue around 11:30 a.m., it reported on its status page.
The outage comes at a time when students and teachers across the country are using the service to conduct schooling.
Grade schools, high schools and universities are relying on Zoom and competing technologies like Microsoft Teams to reduce the chance of infection during the pandemic.
The first day of school has rolled out throughout the country over the past several weeks, a hybrid of in-person and online classes. Last year, about 21% of school districts and 14% of elementary and secondary student, began instruction during the last week in August, according to Pew Research.
Some school districts like New York City, the nation’s largest, don’t begin until after Labor Day.
Technical issues occured across the U.S., with the most reports on the East Coast, as well as in Europe, according to downdetector.com, which monitors self-reported outages.
Zoom has become an extremely popular tool during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as businesses around the world moved to using videoconferencing to conduct day-to-day operations.
ZDNet reports the company went from having 10 million users in December to more than 300 million users daily. The company has had issues in the past with service interruptions as more and more users began joining the service.
Zoom has suffered some growing pains during the early months of the pandemic, such as “zoombombers” who crashed meetings, but the company successfully went public in April.
