Huge demand at Caterpillar, but global supply constrains

The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — expanded 5.7% in 2021. It was the strongest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 after a previous recession. That accelerated toward the end of the year, with growth hitting an unexpectedly brisk 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.