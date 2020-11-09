Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes

The S&P 500 was 2.8% higher in midday trading after Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, though that doesn’t mean its release is imminent. The index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts is on track to close at an all-time high for the first time in more than two months, after soaring as much as 3.9% earlier in the morning.