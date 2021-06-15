Southwest Airlines cancels 500 flights due to computer network issue

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted all Southwest Airlines flights over an issue with the airline’s computer network Tuesday afternoon.
Dallas-based Southwest said it is in the process of resuming normal operations after experiencing “intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity.”
The airline canceled roughly 500 flights due to the outage and more than 1,200 flights experienced delays.
Midway Airport and O’Hare International Airport experienced 75 canceled flights and 181 delays, according to FlightAware.com.
“Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact,” Southwest said in an emailed statement.
It’s the second technical issue this week for Southwest, which said flights were disrupted Monday due to issues at a third-party weather data provider involving weather information needed to safely operate flights. Southwest said it is still investigating the causes of the technology issues.