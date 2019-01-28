Produce distributor recalls peaches, nectarines, plums over listeria risk

Produce distributor Jac. Vandenberg is recalling several hundred cartons of fresh fruit because they could be contaminated with listeria, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday on its website.

The company, based in Yonkers, N.Y., is recalling 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums, the FDA said. The fruit was distributed in 18 states, including Illinois.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by consuming food contaminated with the microscopic organism Listeria monocytogenes, according to the CDC website. It primarily affects infants, pregnant women, elderly people and adults with weakened immune systems.

More information about the recall is at the FDA’s website.