Why are Black and Latino people still kept out of the tech industry?

A number of companies have put out statements of solidarity with the protests, though some have been at odds with the companies’ business and hiring practices to date. Microsoft and Apple have committed to focusing on hiring and retention of Black employees, with Apple pledging $100 million to support the effort. And many companies have committed to supporting racial justice nonprofits or Black-owned businesses, with Google pledging more than $175 million and Facebook and Amazon donating $10 million to racial justice nonprofits. Facebook also announced that it would dedicate $100 million to supporting Black-owned businesses this year, through a mix of grants and free advertising credits on its platform, and commit to give $100 million of business to Black-owned suppliers each year, among other efforts.