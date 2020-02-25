“What we hear back from volunteers is that the combination of training we provide, as well as the muscle-building activity that you gain through regular volunteering, helps build really critical skills that can be helpful for working with other individual contributors as part of a team or being a more effective manager,” said Jaime-Alexis Fowler, founder and executive director of Empower Work, a hotline that connects people going through tough situations in the workplace with trained volunteer peer counselors.