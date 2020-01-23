There are also several avenues for teachers intrigued by a career in sales. "You can work for companies that provide educational materials to schools and/or teachers; for example, a textbook publisher or distributor," Auerbach suggests. "Having been a teacher, you'd understand how these materials would actually be used in the classroom and know how this company's materials would be an improvement over what others may currently be using. Your knowledge of being in the classroom instructing students gives you a perspective that's different from a salesperson who has no teaching experience whatsoever."