Terry Savage: Do you live in a ‘sinkhole city’?

Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth In Accounting, says the cities should have used at least some of the federal dollars to fill in these deep holes. Says Weinberg: “It’s as if you received a sudden inheritance and used it to go on vacation, instead of paying down your credit card debt or student loans. The cities and states avoid paying into their pension obligations — and the burden is building. But since these are considered ‘off-budget’ items, they can brag that their budgets are balanced.”