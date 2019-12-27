In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a street in San Francisco. More people turned to online shopping during one of the shortest holiday shopping seasons in years, helping boost total sales. Retail sales in the U.S. rose 3.4% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 from a year ago, according to early data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. That's down from last year when total sales grew 5.1%. Online sales rose at a faster pace, up 18.8% from last year. (Jeff Chiu/AP)